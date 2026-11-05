France faces new protests as Macron seeks to prevent repeat of October unrest

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to march through French cities and public workers to strike on Thursday, in a fresh test for President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of unrest that have rattled his government and dominated the agenda five months ahead of a presidential election.

French high school students block a street with garbage bins during high school blockades ahead of a demonstration in Paris. (REUTERS)

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The mobilisation, called by trade unions including the left-wing CGT and backed by student groups, comes after demonstrations over living costs, public services and education triggered the worst civil unrest France has seen in years.

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"We need to turn up in big numbers on the streets today," CGT head Sophie Binet told LCI TV.

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Authorities have sought to lower tensions after riots and looting on October 17 caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops and public buildings across the country and fuelling criticism of Macron's handling of the crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} French authorities will deploy around 70,000 police nationwide. The domestic intelligence service expects between 500,000 and 700,000 people to join demonstrations outside Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} French authorities will deploy around 70,000 police nationwide. The domestic intelligence service expects between 500,000 and 700,000 people to join demonstrations outside Paris. {{/usCountry}}

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The Education Ministry said 17.5% of public primary school teachers were expected to strike, while unions warned of likely disruptions to rail and public transport services.

The strike had already contributed to France's nuclear output being reduced by 2.4 gigawatts early on Thursday.

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Among those expected to join Thursday's marches are students who say conditions in schools and growing uncertainty over their future remain major concerns.

"We're trying to keep mobilising as much as possible. Some people aren't doing so because they're afraid. A lot of people are afraid of police violence," said Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris.

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The French government has defended police tactics while saying any abuses would be investigated.

‘Get the river back into its bed’

Macron convened a defence and security meeting on Wednesday ahead of the protests, underlining how a movement that began with student anger over deteriorating school conditions and concerns about opportunities for young people has evolved into a broader challenge to his government.

"The goal in the coming weeks is to get the river that overflowed back into its bed and to launch the presidential election in the calmest possible conditions," an official close to Macron said, pointing to the lower number of high schools blockaded this week compared with earlier in the crisis.

Also Read | Students blockade dozens of high schools in France

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Nationwide protests last Saturday were generally peaceful, with some clashes on the fringes. Even so, the political atmosphere remains tense, with candidates manoeuvring ahead of the election and opposition parties seeking to capitalise on public frustration over living standards and government policy.

French power unions are expected to join Thursday's strike, state-owned utility EDF said. A previous power sector strike in mid-September reduced electricity supply in the country and cut delivery capacity at France's biggest liquefied natural gas terminal, Dunkirk LNG.