France’s Riots Were Fueled by an ‘Ultra Left’ Faction That Lives Off-the-Grid

BUSSIERE-BOFFY, France—A convoy of heavily armed tactical police arrived at dawn last month in this hamlet deep in the French countryside, where cows and horses graze near camper vans belonging to people who lead itinerant, off-the-grid lives. The town of Bussière-Boffy, where police arrested a 34-year-old environmental activist suspected of arson.

They broke down the front door of a stone house and arrested a slender 34-year-old environmental activist named Hodei Ciarra Docampo. He was suspected of helping set a fire that ripped through the neo-Renaissance city hall of Limoges, in one of the most shocking acts of destruction during the protests that have roiled France over the past month.

Authorities say Ciarra Docampo, his family and the community that has gathered around them are part of an “ultra left” faction that they blame for fueling the riots that have swept France. French police describe the ultra left as a loose collection of activists with a range of causes, including radical environmentalists, self-styled antifascists and anti-Israel militants. They are united by a willingness to use violence—or at least condone it—against the authority of the state.

Ciarra Docampo is dangerous, authorities say. He was flagged as a security threat in a secret French government database of people deemed to be extremists. In 2024, he was convicted of hitting a police officer during protests against a wood pellet factory, receiving a one-year suspended sentence.

“These are people who live in their own world, whom you can’t approach,” said Pascal Godrie, mayor of Val d’Issoire, a collection of towns in central France that includes Bussiere-Boffy. “To be implicated in the burning of a city hall is awful.”

What began as a protest by high-school students seeking better schools has morphed into a widespread and sometimes violent expression of anger against the French establishment. Far-left activists have led violent clashes with the police. Looters have exploited the chaos surrounding the protests.

More than a thousand police and protesters have been injured. Stores across the country have been ransacked. Images of the destruction have gone viral, leaving the rest of the world to wonder whether France has become ungovernable.

Ciarra Docampo has been charged with attempted murder of a public official for allegedly setting the fire in Limoges, a crime punishable by life in prison. Officials said videos taken at the scene show Ciarra Docampo feeding a fire in the city hall by throwing a trash can inside. A court will decide on Thursday whether he should be freed or held in custody pending trial.