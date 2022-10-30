Home / World News / France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain

France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 04:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian said that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Nord Stream Pipeline Leak: The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The accusations formed part of Moscow's strategy "to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of aggression that it is conducting against Ukraine," the ministry's deputy spokesperson said in a statement.

