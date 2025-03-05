Menu Explore
France seizes 10 tonnes of cocaine in Dunkirk port

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 01:18 AM IST

FRANCE-DRUGS/:France seizes 10 tonnes of cocaine in Dunkirk port

PARIS, - French authorities seized 10 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Dunkirk over the weekend, a source in the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

France seizes 10 tonnes of cocaine in Dunkirk port
France seizes 10 tonnes of cocaine in Dunkirk port

French media reported that the haul was the biggest-ever in metropolitan France, corresponding to nearly a fifth of all cocaine seized last year. The prosecutor declined to comment on this and gave no further details.

French media Actu 17 reported that the drugs were hidden in containers and have an estimated market value of about 320 million euros . Local daily La Voix du Nord reported that the shipment originated in South America.

In February, the interior ministry said 53.5 tonnes of cocaine had been seized in France in 2024, a 130% increase on the 23.2 tonnes seized in 2023.

Cannabis seizures in France fell by 19% to 101 tonnes in 2024, from 124.7 tonnes in 2023, interior ministry data show.

Cocaine, after cannabis, is the second-most commonly used illicit drug in Europe, according to European Union Drugs Agency .

In 2022, EU member states reported 84,000 cocaine seizures, amounting to 323 tonnes - a record for a sixth year - and up from 303 tonnes in 2021, according to the EUDA 2024 report

Three European countries made up 68% of the total quantity seized: Belgium with 111 tonnes, the Netherlands with 51.5 tonnes and Spain with 58.3 tonnes, reflecting their importance as entry points for cocaine trafficked to Europe.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
