France's mega protests: 448 arrested as students, workers march across the country | In pics

Protests in France continued on Thursday, following weeks of student led demonstrations over rising cost of living and crumbling education system.

Demonstrators gather at place de la Republique before the start of a demonstration as unions hold strikes alongside student-led protests. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP))

More than 500,000 students and workers took to the streets across France on Thursday, demanding fair wages and backing the students' cause. The stir was called by trade unions, including the left-wing CGT, and supported by students groups, Reuters and other news agencies reported.

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Demonstrators chant slogans as they march holding a banner (L) reading "Communism is the youth of the world"

While the CGT union estimated that 1.6 million people had taken part in 200 demonstrations across France, the interior ministry put the figure at 575,000, down from its earlier estimate of 600,000.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry also said that 60,000 people had marched in Paris. The trade union however, countered that 350,000 participated in the city, as per the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry also said that 60,000 people had marched in Paris. The trade union however, countered that 350,000 participated in the city, as per the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

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At least 448 arrested

Demonstrations in Lyon, Marseille and Nantes, among other cities, began in the morning, while the main protest march in Paris started in the afternoon from Place de la Republique.

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As of 6 pm (local time), 448 people had been arrested while 53 police officers had reportedly been injured in clashes.

A protester is detained by police during the demonstration.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez on Wednesday said that around 70,000 police and security forces would be deployed across France, warning of an “extremely firm response” to incidents of violence.

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However, the police response has drawn criticism over allegations of police brutality, leading to internal investigations.

‘La Marseillaise’ sung in Paris

In Paris, the demonstrations began on a festive note, with a diverse crowd singing “La Marseillaise” as colourful, carnival-style floats made their way through the streets.

After two hours, people at the forefront of the protest reportedly clashed with the police as they fired tear gas.

Musicians of the 'Orchestre du Nouveau Monde' (New World Orchestra) play place de la Republique before the start of the protest.

The government also reported some incidents of violence. The Interior Ministry said fireworks were used to set fire to a high school in Toulouse on Thursday morning. Regional authorities claimed several high schools in the Paris region were damaged, including one in the city centre that was set ablaze.

A third of high schools, Eiffel Tower closed

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Several prominent politicians, including presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Raphael Glucksmann, joined the demonstrations. Green leader Marine Tondelier participated as well.

Around a third of France’s high schools were either closed or unable to function, with some affected by student blockades and others by teacher strikes. Public transport services were also disrupted in several areas, while the Eiffel Tower remained closed.

Protesters stand amid tear gas during a demonstration, in Lyon, southeastern France,

According to the government, 81 of the country's 3,700 high schools are under a blockade while 16% of the teachers are on strike. Students groups informed that classes were suspended at 1,000 secondary schools due to the stir, AFP reported.

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"The government tried to block the demonstrations. The demonstrations are bigger than ever," Sophie Binet, head of the CGT trade union, told reporters.

(with inputs from agencies)