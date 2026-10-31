France on alert as student unions call for school, university blockades; security heightened

France on Saturday prepared for a third consecutive weekend of protests coinciding with Halloween, as businesses boarded up their storefronts and authorities stepped up security to prevent a repeat of the chaos that engulfed the country two weeks ago. Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France Unbowed, center left, with protesters during a demonstration in Paris, France, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

The demonstrations are taking place amid a tense political atmosphere, with presidential elections less than six months away and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading opinion polls, AFP reported. President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern over the unrest, saying it was "not normal" for France to be in such turmoil so close to an election.

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The protests, which reportedly brought together Yellow vest activists, trade unions, and school and university students initially focused on the crumbling education system and later expanded to address inequality and rising cost of living.

French student unions call for high school and university blockades Demanding that the government reform the education system and improve learning conditions, two French student unions called on students to blockade high schools and universities on Tuesday and Thursday.

Sabrine Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union Etudiante, told reporters during a protest march in Paris on Saturday that students planned to step up their agitation in the coming days. "Starting this Tuesday, we will blockade our universities and high schools, and we will do so again on Thursday before joining the demonstration on November 5 called by workers and trade unions," she said.

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70,000 security personnel deployed on Halloween Around 70,000 security personnel were deployed across the country on Saturday as authorities sought to prevent a recurrence of the October 17 unrest. The Paris police prefecture approved a march on the outskirts of the capital, directing protesters through a working-class residential neighbourhood dotted with social housing.

On Boulevard Davout in eastern Paris, where the march was scheduled to begin, several shopkeepers were seen barricading their businesses, while others decided to remain open as a gesture of solidarity.

Hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon announced that he would join the authorised march, accusing Macron's government of becoming “increasingly authoritarian”. In a post on X, he said demonstrators would show their "firm, calm and disciplined determination" to defend the fundamental rights of a free people.

Authorities detected social media calls for ‘revolution’: French interior minister Nunez Interior minister Laurent Nunez warned of a "very high risk of public disorder", AFP quoted him as saying. He added that while demonstrations would be permitted, they would not be allowed in city centres.

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Nunez said authorities had come across social media posts calling for Halloween gatherings on Saturday evening, with some urging protesters to launch a "revolution". Other posts encouraged people to dress up and assemble for what was described as a "night of darkness". He also cautioned that demonstrators would not be permitted to wear masks that concealed their identities.

Authorities have also announced a night curfew in Paris's Republique and Chatelet-Les Halles neighbourhoods, to remain in force from 11 pm to 6 am (local time) on Saturday and Sunday.

(with inputs from AFP)