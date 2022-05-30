Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
world news

French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron

Leclerc-Imhoff's employer French TV channel BFM-TV also confirmed he had been killed.
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.(Source: Twitter)
Updated on May 30, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.

"Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded," Macron tweeted.

Leclerc-Imhoff's employer French TV channel BFM-TV also confirmed he had been killed.

RELATED STORIES

France's new foreign minister Catherine Colonna called for an investigation into the death. "France demands that a probe is carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Colonna said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian investigators claimed that at least five people died following strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, saying the attack was carried out by Kyiv's forces.

"On May 30, Ukrainian security forces shelled the centre of the city of Donetsk. According to preliminary information, five civilians were killed, including a teenager born in 2009," Russia's Investigative Committee said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

It added that 16 people were injured in the attack that damaged three schools.

Donetsk is the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region that borders Russia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis emmanuel macron journalist
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP