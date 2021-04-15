Home / World News / French lawmakers approve contentious bill to extend police powers
world news

French lawmakers approve contentious bill to extend police powers

The bill was approved by 75-33 at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron's party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.
AP | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 06:12 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks (REUTERS)(Reuters)

France's parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse.

The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron's party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the text. It now says helping to identify on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming'' will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine (USD 89,800).

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris in November to denounced the initial provision that was making it illegal to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.

Opponents say the new draft still remains vague and subject to interpretation by police officers. They also fear it will intimidate people trying to fight police abuse and discrimination by taking and publishing pictures and videos.

Macron's government said the law was needed to better protect police amid threats and attacks by a violent fringe and increasing harassment on social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

UK's Johnson says tackling health service waiting lists is a real priority

'War-like situation in Pakistan', protests over arrest of Islamist party leader

'Terrorists may take advantage': China warns on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday praised the “compromise” that lawmakers found on the text. The bill also gives more autonomy to local police and extends the use of surveillance drones, amid other measures.

The French branch of Amnesty International warned on Twitter about the “dangers” the bill posed to civil liberties and denounced its “generalized surveillance practices.”

The text has “vague provisions that could allow abusive and unfair legal proceedings," the rights group said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP