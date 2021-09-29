Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
French man jailed for drugging wife and getting her raped over 10 years

A total of 45 suspects have been identified in an inquiry launched nearly a year ago in the southern city of Avignon, after the husband was caught trying to film underneath women's skirts in a store.
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Those accused of raping the woman range in age from 24 to 71.

A 68-year-old man has been jailed in France after police discovered that he had drugged his wife for years so she could be raped by strangers while he filmed the assaults, officials said Wednesday.

"It's rare to have so much evidence in a rape case. Here we have everything detailed, even if the victim, who was unconscious during the rapes, doesn't remember anything," said police commissioner Jeremie Bosse Platiere.

"It's also unusual because of how long they were carried out (from 2010 to 2020) and the number of offenders," he said, adding that the husband had filmed all the rapes.

The woman, who is also in her sixties, only discovered the assaults when alerted by police, he added.

The videos were found on the husband's computer along with messages posted on casual sex meeting sites, inviting people to take advantage of his wife while she was knocked out by anti-anxiety drugs.

Those accused of rape range in age from 24 to 71.

"He (the husband) would put her on the bed naked and warm up the room so she wouldn't wake up. The individuals would then tiptoe in and whisper, and if the victim moved at all they would leave," Bosse Platiere said.

The husband and 32 other men are in custody and nine more are being questioned, he said.

