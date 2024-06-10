French preisdent Macron to dissolve parliament, call new elections after defeat by far-right party

In a shock move, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said he would dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections later this month after he was trounced in European elections by Marine Le Pen's far-right party. French President Emmanuel Macron(REUTERS)

Macron said the results were a disaster for his government, and one he could not pretend to ignore. In a high-risk political gamble, less than two months before Paris hosts the Olympics, he said lower house elections would be called for June 30, with a second-round vote on July 7.

Macron's widely unexpected decision could leave him in a nearly powerless position if Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party wins a parliamentary majority.

Led by telegenic 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, the RN won around 32% of the vote in Sunday's vote, more than double Macron ticket's 15%, according to the first exit polls. The Socialists came within a whisker of Macron, with 14%.