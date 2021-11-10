Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / From 2023, Virgin Galactic planning 3 space flights a month
world news

From 2023, Virgin Galactic planning 3 space flights a month

Virgin Galactic told investors last month it would push back the start of commercial flights to the fourth quarter of 2022 as it completes an overhaul of its carrier plane, VMS Eve.
Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Virgin Galactic expects to be flying paying passengers three times monthly in 2023, signalling it’s on track to ramp up commercial flights after delays this year pushed back its space tourism debut timeline.

The company plans to offer as many as three flights a month after it completes upgrades to its carrier airplane and introduces a second spaceship, chief executive officer Michael Colglazier said on Monday on a call with analysts.

Virgin Galactic told investors last month it would push back the start of commercial flights to the fourth quarter of 2022 as it completes an overhaul of its carrier plane, VMS Eve, which requires new horizontal stabilisers and a redesigned pylon to carry the spaceships to their drop altitude. The company’s spacecraft are dropped from the carrier at about 50,000 feet before igniting a rocket motor and continuing to space.

The startup’s new VSS Imagine spaceship is to begin flight tests in early 2023 and will be flying twice monthly later that year, joining the current VSS Unity ship, which will fly about once per month, Colglazier said.

RELATED STORIES

The company has sold around 100 tickets since flying its founder Richard Branson to space last summer, the company said in its financial results on Monday. The current price of the fare is $450,000 per seat, well above the $200,000-$250,000 paid by some 600 customers from 2005 to 2014. In total, the company has now sold 700 tickets, a spokesperson told AFP.

SpaceX brings four astronauts back to Earth

Four astronauts returned to Earth Monday in a SpaceX craft after spending six months on the International Space Station.

The international crew conducted thousands of experiments in orbit and helped upgrade the solar panels on the ISS during their “Crew-2” mission.

Its descent slowed by four huge parachutes, their Dragon spacecraft - dubbed “Endeavour” - splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:30pm before it was lifted onto a recovery ship.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virgin galactic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New climate pledges not enough: Studies

Original Apple computer hand-built by Jobs and Wozniak sells for $400k

Nasa pushes back timeframe for next human moon landing to 2025

Nasa's delayed SpaceX Crew-3 mission set for liftoff, will replace ISS crew
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP