Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / G7 'strongly united' in backing Ukraine until victory, says France
world news

G7 'strongly united' in backing Ukraine until victory, says France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united".
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:18 PM IST
AFP |

France on Friday said the Group of Seven industrialised nations was committed to helping Ukraine win its war against Russia as the group's top diplomats held talks in northern Germany.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were "very strongly united" in their will to "continue in the long term to support Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine's victory".

ilp-fec/hmn/spm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france g7 ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP