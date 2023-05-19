'Starve Russia's war machine': G7's fresh sanctions ahead of Zelensky arrival in Japan
May 19, 2023 02:23 PM IST
The measures, announced at a G7 summit in Hiroshima, include restrictions on exports of items “critical to Russia on the battlefield”.
Leaders from the Group of Seven nations agreed to new sanctions on Friday that they said would "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine".
The measures, announced at a summit in Hiroshima, include restrictions on exports of items "critical to Russia on the battlefield", as well as ones targeting entities accused of moving material to the front for Moscow.
