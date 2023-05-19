Home / World News / 'Starve Russia's war machine': G7's fresh sanctions ahead of Zelensky arrival in Japan

'Starve Russia's war machine': G7's fresh sanctions ahead of Zelensky arrival in Japan

AFP |
May 19, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The measures, announced at a G7 summit in Hiroshima, include restrictions on exports of items “critical to Russia on the battlefield”.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations agreed to new sanctions on Friday that they said would "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine".

(Clockwise L to R) France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a working lunch meeting at the start of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023.(AFP)
Read: West 'snubs' Zelensky; Here's why G7 won't sanction Russian Gas after Oil

The measures, announced at a summit in Hiroshima, include restrictions on exports of items "critical to Russia on the battlefield", as well as ones targeting entities accused of moving material to the front for Moscow.

Topics
g7 summit russia ukraine crisis
Friday, May 19, 2023
