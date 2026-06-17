G7 Summit LIVE: Modi, Trump set for meeting today amid strain in India-US ties
G7 Summit LIVE: For a third and final day, world leaders from G7 nations and others will gather in Evian, France, for a series of meetings. A key meeting to watch out for is between Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. This meeting also comes amid unease in the Indo-US ties.
G7 Summit LIVE: The 52nd G7 Summit 2026 is being held in the French spa town of Evian. Leaders from the UK, the US, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada and France gathered for the annual summit to discuss key issues, such as, the ongoing Ukraine war, conflict in the Middle East and other issues. ...Read More
Along with G7 nations, representatives from India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea were also invited to the key summit.
On the third and final day of the summit, world leaders from G7 nations and others will gather in Evian, France, for a series of meetings. Among these, a key meeting to watch out for is between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
This meeting between the two leaders also comes amid unease in the ties between India and the US caused by tariffs, trade and the ongoing conflict with Iran.
G7 Summit 2026 | All that has happened
On Tuesday, the G7 nations announced unwavering support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum," reads the official declaration issued.
Along with this, the nations welcomed the announcement of the peace deal between the US and Iran, which will bring a pause in hostilities in the region and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The G7 leaders also called for an end to the violence in the occupied West Bank. Concern over North Korea's nuclear programme was also raised.
"We urge North Korea to resolve the abductions issue immediately. We reiterate the need to jointly address North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes," the statement added.
In addition to the statement on geopolitical issues, G7 and other leaders at the summit also vowed to tackle migrant smuggling, the fight against cancer, measures to tackle the Ebola outbreak and drug trafficking.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:26:19 am
G7 Summit LIVE: Meloni's ‘most famous couple on Instagram’ joke with PM Modi at G7
G7 Summit LIVE: In a viral moment captured on hot mic, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni was heard joking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
"We're the most famous couple on Instagram..." Meloni told Modi while greeting him at the summit in Evian.
The two leaders are known for their visible bonhomie during their official visits.
Earlier, during his visit to Italy, the Indian leader gifted Meloni a packet of 'Melody' toffees- homophonic to 'Melodi', a name the internet has given to the leaders.
The moment quickly went viral, with the reel gaining millions of views.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:05:09 am
G7 Summit LIVE: G7 nations tackle reliance on China for critical minerals
G7 Summit LIVE: At the G7 Summit in France,the Group of Seven nations worked towards tackling reliance on China for critical minerals.
"We are negotiating texts that are significant on critical minerals and, as a consequence, on economic sovereignty," a French presidency official said ahead of the summit in Evian.
This move comes as Europe works towards recovering from the “China shock,” which, as per French President Macron, has severely impacted the European economy.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 10:27:11 am
G7 Summit LIVE: G7 nations reaffirm support for Ukraine amid war
G7 Summit LIVE: On Tuesday, the G7 nations announced unwavering support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum," reads the official declaration issued.
This statement from the Group of Seven nations comes after a special session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the recent Russian attack in Kyiv, which killed 11 people and destroyed the Kyiv cathedral.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 10:24:44 am
G7 Summit LIVE: Modi-Trump set for bilateral meeting today amid tensions
G7 Summit LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a bilateral meeting today at the G7 Summit in France. This meeting between Modi and Trump comes amid unease in ties between India and the US caused by tariffs, trade and the recent attacks on Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman.