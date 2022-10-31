Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Gas leak' at Los Angeles airport, 1 person in 'grave condition', 3 in distress

'Gas leak' at Los Angeles airport, 1 person in 'grave condition', 3 in distress

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:14 PM IST

The airport tweeted that Terminal 8 was being cleared of passengers due to an apparent gas leak, and passengers were being sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

One person was in grave condition and three were in mild distress. (Representatioanl Image)(Reuters)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Four people were sickened by a release of carbon dioxide at a Los Angeles International Airport baggage area early Monday, authorities said.

One person was in grave condition and three were in mild distress, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement that noted the information was preliminary. There was no information on their identities.

The source of the gas in the Terminal 8 baggage area was “unspecified,” the statement said.

Also Read | Chlorine gas leaks from cylinder in Bhopal, efforts on to control leakage

“Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” it said.

The airport tweeted that Terminal 8 was being cleared of passengers due to an apparent gas leak, and passengers were being sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

The terminal serves United Airlines and United Express, according to the airport website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
los angeles airport gas leak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP