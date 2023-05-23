Prince Harry, Meghan's 'car chase' being 'downplayed'? Couple's friend says…

It's "troubling" that media is "downplaying" the paparazzi car chase that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through, a popular US broadcaster and friend of the couple said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with her mother Dorian Ragland, were trailed by photographers as they left a New York City charity event last week.

The couple set off alarms as their spokesperson claimed that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase” that lasted “over two hours”. However, conflicting reports later emerged about the incident, with police saying the pursuit was short and led to no injuries.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King hit out at the couple's critics, branding efforts to "downplay" the incident "troubling".

“I think it was a very unfortunate incident. It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me," Gayle King said, adding that it was “unsettling” that some people have tried to “minimise how they felt in that moment”.

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it. Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’,” the broadcast journalist continued.

At the event Meghan Markle accepted the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Awards along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

