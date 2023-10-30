‘Gaza evacuation now urgent’, says Israel amid war with Hamas

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its calls on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward, away from the main focus of the war against Hamas, was now urgent.

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings caused by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on October 28.(AP)

"Over the last two weeks we have been calling on residents of the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to relocate southward temporarily. Relocating southward is for their personal safety," chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"We are today emphasising that this is an urgent call," he said in a televised briefing. Hagari added that the number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza since Hamas' Oct 7 cross-border onslaught in southern Israel had risen to 239.

