Israeli missiles destroy Gaza tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, AP: Report

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike and the building had been evacuated.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Smoke rises during an Israeli airstrike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City.(Reuters)

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

