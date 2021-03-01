Generational gap: What 2 surveys in UK and US reveal about sexual attraction, identity

A survey done by research group Ipsos Mori revealed that only 50 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds are attracted to those of the opposite sex. The survey asked 1,127 adults in the UK and 1,005 in the US and got similar results. The research also added that the proportion of people attracted towards the opposite sex increases with age. According to the survey, 76 per cent of people aged between 41 to 54 were solely attracted to the opposite sex and 81 per cent of 55 to 75 year old gave the same answer.

Source: Ipsos Mori

This shows changing ideas of sexuality and increasing acceptability towards different sexual preferences in both the countries.

Expert in the psychology of sexual orientation at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, Karen Blair told the Times that the increase shows the ease that young people feel to reveal their sexual preferences. “The increases at least partially represent an increase in willingness and ability to come out. Each recent generation has faced fewer and fewer external pressures to conform to heterosexuality.”

Gallup survey in the US

A Gallup survey done in the US this week had found that a record 5.6 percent of Americans identify themselves as LGBTQ, of which the majority said that they identified as bisexual. The survey also showed a 1.1 percent increase in the people identifying as LGBTQ which is the largest increase since the survey began in 2012.

Source: Gallup

The results, based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted throughout 2020 with Americans aged 18 and older, found that younger generations were more likely to say that they are LGBTQ with one in six adults aged between 18 and 23 identifying as such. This number dropped to less than two per cent in respondents who were born before 1965.

The survey also revealed that of those interviewed 11.7 per cent identified as lesbian and 11.3 per cent as transgender. According to the survey, women are more likely than men to identify as LGBTQ as 6.4 per cent women identified as LGBTQ as opposed to 4.9 per cent men. Political differences also influenced this choice as according to the survey 13 per cent of liberals, 4.4 per cent of moderates and only 2.3 per cent of conservatives identified as LGBTQ.

