e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / German Chancellor Angela Merkel won’t attend G7 summit in person if US goes ahead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel won’t attend G7 summit in person if US goes ahead

After cancelling the Group of Seven summit, originally scheduled for June 10-12 at Camp David, Trump said a week ago that he was again considering hosting an in-person meeting of world leaders because it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the pandemic.

world Updated: May 30, 2020 14:39 IST
Associated Press\ Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press\ Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Berlin
Immediately after that announcement, Merkel suggested she had not yet made up her mind on whether to attend in person or by video conference
Immediately after that announcement, Merkel suggested she had not yet made up her mind on whether to attend in person or by video conference(via REUTERS)
         

Chancellor Angela Merkel will not personally attend a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies if President Donald Trump goes ahead with it, unless the course of the coronavirus spread changes by then, her office said Saturday.

After cancelling the Group of Seven summit, originally scheduled for June 10-12 at Camp David, Trump said a week ago that he was again considering hosting an in-person meeting of world leaders because it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the pandemic.

Immediately after that announcement, Merkel suggested she had not yet made up her mind on whether to attend in person or by video conference, but her office told the dpa news agency she has now made a decision.

“As of today, given the overall pandemic situation, she cannot commit to participating in person,” her office said. It added that the chancellor would continue to monitor the coronavirus situation in case things change.

tags
top news
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Over 2k migrant workers test positive for Covid-19: Top updates from Bihar
Over 2k migrant workers test positive for Covid-19: Top updates from Bihar
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring
Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In