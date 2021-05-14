Home / World News / Germany's Covid-19 curbs set to ease after cases fall below key level
Infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days dropped to 96.5 on Friday, the first time the figure was below 100 since March 20, according to the RKI public-health institute.
MAY 14, 2021
Some German states have already begun easing restrictions, and others are likely to follow in the coming days, if infections remain at this level.(Reuters)

Germany’s pandemic restrictions could ease further in the coming days after the national contagion rate fell below a key level for the first time in nearly two months.

Infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days dropped to 96.5 on Friday, the first time the figure was below 100 since March 20, according to the RKI public-health institute. The incidence rate had peaked at nearly 170 in late April.

Some German states have already begun easing restrictions, and others are likely to follow in the coming days, if infections remain at this level. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s controversial lockdown law, which mandated tougher restrictions for most of the country, allows curbs to be loosened if the incidence rate falls below 100 for five consecutive days.

With infections falling and immunizations accelerating, German authorities have become increasingly optimistic that Europe’s largest economy can relax limits on movement, including reopening outdoor dining and easing restrictions on non-essential stores. The country has already widened privileges for people who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

