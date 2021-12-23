Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / German health minister expects surge in Covid-19 cases around New Year's
world news

German health minister expects surge in Covid-19 cases around New Year's

Health minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.
German health minister Karl Lauterbach addresses a press conference on the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Berlin on December 22, 2021. (AFP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:13 PM IST
AP | , Berlin

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's and people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against Covid-19.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.

“That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.

The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if they've already had their initial vaccines. .

Official figures show 70.7% of the population have received a full course of vaccine, while 35% have had boosters.

Demonstrations against new pandemic restrictions and a planned vaccine mandate have flared up in Germany over the past weeks.

Police said about 5,000 protesters gathered in the center of Munich late Wednesday, with some participants attacking officers. Eleven people were detained.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP