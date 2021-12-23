Home / World News / German health minister expects surge in Covid-19 cases around New Year's
world news

German health minister expects surge in Covid-19 cases around New Year's

Health minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.
German health minister Karl Lauterbach addresses a press conference on the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Berlin on December 22, 2021.&nbsp;(AFP)
German health minister Karl Lauterbach addresses a press conference on the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Berlin on December 22, 2021. (AFP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Berlin

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's and people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against Covid-19.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.

“That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.

The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if they've already had their initial vaccines. .

Official figures show 70.7% of the population have received a full course of vaccine, while 35% have had boosters.

Demonstrations against new pandemic restrictions and a planned vaccine mandate have flared up in Germany over the past weeks.

Police said about 5,000 protesters gathered in the center of Munich late Wednesday, with some participants attacking officers. Eleven people were detained.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out