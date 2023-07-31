Body of German mountain climber who disappeared in Swiss Alps in 1986 found

The body of a German mountain climber who went missing in 1986 while hiking along Switzerland's famous Matterhorn mountain has been found. The discovery is attributed to the melting glaciers in the region, which have caused the reemergence of bodies and objects that were previously considered lost. The body was found on June 12 by some climbers who were hiking along the Theodul Glacier in Switzerland's Zermatt. "DNA analysis enabled the identification of a mountain climber who had been missing since 1986… In September 1986, a German climber, who was 38 at the time, had been reported missing after not returning from a hike…" the police said in a statement.

The discovery was made on June 12 by some climbers who were hiking along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, Switzerland.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Valais canton police did not disclose any further details about the identity of the German mountain climber or the circumstances surrounding his death. However, they did release a photograph to the public, showing a solitary hiking boot with red laces protruding from the snow. The boot was confirmed to have belonged to the missing individual.

Police confirmed that the climber's remains underwent a thorough forensic analysis at Valais Hospital. The examination enabled experts to establish a connection between the discovered remains and the 1986 disappearance of the German mountain climber.

Climate change-induced glacier shrinkage has resulted in the uncovering of bodies belonging to climbers who vanished over several decades.

Back in 2015, the remains of two young Japanese climbers, who had disappeared during a snowstorm on the Matterhorn in 1970, were discovered. The identification of these climbers was established by conducting DNA tests on their relatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous year, Switzerland's glaciers experienced their most severe melting rate ever recorded in over a century. The glaciers lost 6% of their remaining volume, which was nearly twice the amount compared to the previous record set in 2003. This significant loss highlights the alarming impact of climate change on glaciers and its potential consequences for mountaineers and the environment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON