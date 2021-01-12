German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
German police took down what they believe was the world’s largest illegal “Darknet” marketplace, shuttering a platform that about half a million people used to trade drugs and crypto currencies including Bitcoin.
Police arrested a 34-year-old Australian national near the Danish border who was alleged to have operated the site called DarkMarket, prosecutors in the western German city of Koblenz said Tuesday. Authorities also confiscated more than 20 servers in Moldova and Ukraine.
DarkMarket facilitated at least 320,000 transactions -- including 4,650 for Bitcoin and 12,800 for Monero, another crypto currency -- valued at more than 140 million euros ($170 million), prosecutors said. The platform was used mainly to sell drugs, but vendors also offered counterfeit money, stolen and fraudulent credit card information, anonymous SIM cards and malware.
Authorities from around the world, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and police from countries including the UK, Denmark and Ukraine contributed to the investigation, with the EU’s Europol coordinating.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau reshuffles cabinet after Indian-origin minister quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox