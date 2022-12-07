Home / World News / Germany busts far-right terror cell planning parliament attack: Report

Germany busts far-right terror cell planning parliament attack: Report

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Germany: Dpa cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany's 16 state.

Germany: A German police officer stands guard.(AP)
Germany: A German police officer stands guard.(AP)
PTI |

German news agency dpa reports that 25 people have been detained as part of a series of raids against suspected far-right extremists across the country early on Wednesday.

Dpa cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany's 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Read more: Bedrooms in Twitter’s office? Just ‘beds for tired employees’, Elon Musk says

Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Weekly Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany's special forces unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw. The unit has in the past been scrutinized over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

Federal prosecutors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
germany

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out