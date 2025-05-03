Menu Explore
Germany car accident: Several people injured, driver arrested as probe continues

PTI |
May 03, 2025 12:37 AM IST

An investigation is underway in Germany's Stuttgart, as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examine the scene of the accident.

A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Thursday, injuring several people, some of them seriously, authorities said. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Police and other members of the emergency services are investigating at the scene where a car crashed in to a group of people in Stuttgart, southern Germany.(AFP)
Police and other members of the emergency services are investigating at the scene where a car crashed in to a group of people in Stuttgart, southern Germany.(AFP)

While the Stuttgart fire department referred to the event as an “accident” in a post on the social media platform X, police said it was too early to determine the cause.

The injuries happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart, police said. The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Mercedes vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson told reporters, according to news agency dpa.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene. Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV.

