2-year-old TikTok star 'Okay Baby' Preston Ordone dies in car crash in Louisiana, family disputes police report

Preston Ordone, the 2-year-old boy who became a viral sensation on TikTok as "Okay Baby," has died following a car accident in Louisiana. According to a report by Just Jared, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, when Preston was in a 2011 Ford F-150 with his family. His parents, Katelynn and Jaelan Ordone, suffered severe injuries and remain hospitalised. Viral TikTok star "Okay Baby," Preston Ordone, died in a car accident on April 24.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Disputing the police report

Following the tragic accident, the Louisiana State Police issued a statement, stating that Preston was improperly restrained in his car seat, while the two front-seat passengers were wearing seatbelts. However, Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, has disputed this claim. Speaking to Nola.com from Lakeview Hospital, where Katelynn and Jaelan are recovering, Norris explained that the child was properly secured in his car seat.

“The driver and front passenger, who were both properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Preston, who was seated in the rear, but improperly restrained in a child safety seat, also sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the Louisiana State Police said in its statement on Facebook.

In a phone interview and on Facebook, Preston’s grandfather clarified that the family was on their way home from a doctor’s appointment when the accident occurred, and their daughter Paisley was not in the vehicle at the time.

He said that Preston was properly restrained, disputing the police report.

A heartbreaking farewell

Preston's family shared the devastating news with their followers on social media, where they had previously documented their everyday life. In an emotional video posted on Katelynn Ordone’s account, described as "Just an Ordone-ary Family," two of their loved ones expressed the depth of their grief.

“This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard,” the message began. “We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love, and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever.”

They went on to explain the details of the accident, revealing that the family’s truck veered off the interstate and struck a tree. “Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were involved in an accident. Paisley was at school and was not in the vehicle,” they shared. “We don’t know all the details yet, but unfortunately Preston didn’t make it.”

Injuries and recovery

The loved ones continued, describing the extent of Katelynn and Jaelan's injuries. “Katelynn has multiple broken bones and a severe concussion. She walked for the first time today. Jaelan had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs, with rods and pins now in place. They’re both at different hospitals.”

They also reflected on Preston's impact, saying, “Preston had made a huge impact on all of you guys. He made people smile and laugh. In heaven right now, if there’s mud, he’s probably jumping and dancing in it.”

