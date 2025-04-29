Menu Explore
Francis Ngannou involved in Cameroon motorcycle accident that killed young girl: Reports

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 29, 2025 02:14 AM IST

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident in Cameroon that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. 

Cameroonian boxer and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl, Cameroon Concord reported, citing a whistleblower.

Francis Ngannou was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident in Cameroon.(Facebook/ Francis Ngannou)
Francis Ngannou was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident in Cameroon.(Facebook/ Francis Ngannou)

According to whistleblower N’zui Manto, the accident occurred over the Easter weekend in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Ngannou, 38, was allegedly riding a motorcycle when he struck the teenager, identified as Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, near the Omnisport area.

The victim was rushed to Yaoundé General Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery for severe injuries to her leg and arm. She succumbed to her injuries during the procedure.

“At Omnisport, Yaoundé, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella was hit by a motorbike driven by Francis Ngannou while returning from an outing with her girlfriends. Ngannou was taken the nearest hospital, the General Hospital. In touch with the family Ngannou has taken the responsibility of paying all the care bills,” Manto wrote on Facebook. “Crushed leg and arm, doctors operated on the young woman. They (doctors) informed Ngannou that Manuella has not woken up after the surgery.”

As of now, Ngannou has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether he may face legal consequences.

The news has sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users calling for justice and a full investigation.

“JUSTICE FOR NTSAMA BRIGITTE MANUELLA. The culprit must be arrested, there was a death of a man not of God! Involuntary manslaughter, he must be tried the way the law says. There is no negotiation. Stop trivializing the lives of poor citizens,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another added, “The girl's family deserves justice and proper investigation.”

The girl's family has not issued a statement so far.

