Germany could imagine signing deal for Sputnik V shot: Health minister

German health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday he would be in favour of signing a national supply deal with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19.

"I can also well imagine that we conclude contracts - and conclude them quickly," he told a weekly news conference, adding that Germany was in close contact with Russia on questions to do with the vaccine.

A prerequisite, however, is that there is more detail on how many doses could be delivered, he said. "I am actually very much in favour of us doing it nationally if the European Union does not do something."

