e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Germany moves to reactivate European travel as coronavirus ebbs

Germany moves to reactivate European travel as coronavirus ebbs

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will talk with EU counterparts in the next two weeks about “how travel within Europe can be gradually re-established,” he said in Berlin Tuesday.

world Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:48 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
A passengers rushes through the empty check-in area of German air carrier Lufthansa at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A passengers rushes through the empty check-in area of German air carrier Lufthansa at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(REUTERS)
         

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has taken a further step to reactivate European travel as the spread of the coronavirus dwindles.

Merkel’s cabinet approved plans Wednesday that pave the way for a broad travel warning to be replaced from June 15 with recommendations for individual nations in the 27-member European Union, countries in the passport-free Schengen area and the UK.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will talk with EU counterparts in the next two weeks about “how travel within Europe can be gradually re-established,” he said in Berlin Tuesday.

Germany’s shift away from an across-the-board travel warning, put in place in March as the pandemic was sweeping across Europe, will hinge on coordination with EU member states and on whether the spread of the disease is kept in check.

Maas, who said he didn’t yet have vacation plans of his own, has indicated that opening up travel in Europe will be gradual and that holidays this year would not be the same as in the past. Germany has gradually moved to lift border restrictions with neighboring countries such as France and Austria.

tags
top news
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly 1,00,000 evacuated, rains from Mumbai to Hubli
Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly 1,00,000 evacuated, rains from Mumbai to Hubli
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In