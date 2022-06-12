Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7: Report
world news

Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
File photo of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Reuters |

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

It cited French and Ukrainian government sources.

A German government spokesperson told Reuters: "We are not able to confirm this." Asked by Reuters, the Elysee palace declined to confirm the information. The Italian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

None of the three leaders has been to Kyiv since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.

His stance has been criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP