Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Get ready to witness longest partial lunar eclipse of 21st century. Details here
world news

Get ready to witness longest partial lunar eclipse of 21st century. Details here

The duration of the partial lunar eclipse will be about 3 hours and 28 minutes.
Weather permitting, people in North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific Region will be able to see at least part of the eclipse.(AP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 09:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is set to occur overnight on November 18-19 when the Moon will slip into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours, according to Nasa. The eclipse will occur earlier or later in the evening depending on the time zone of people witnessing the phenomenon. The duration of the partial lunar eclipse will be about 3 hours and 28 minutes.

During a partial lunar eclipse, Moon traverses Earth’s penumbral and umbral shadows. Lunar eclipses can only occur during the Full Moon phase, with a minimum of two and a maximum of five lunar eclipses every year. 

November’s will be the second and the last lunar eclipse of the year. In May, a total lunar eclipse occurred for a duration of 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Map showing the visibility of the Nov. 18-19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
RELATED STORIES

This time, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon will be above the horizon, according to Nasa, which means people in North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific Region will be able to see at least part of the eclipse.

For those observing the eclipse from US East Coast, it will begin around 2.18am, reaching its peak at 4.02am in the morning. On the US West Coast, it will begin just after 11 pm, peaking at 1 am.

“A partial lunar eclipse is on the way, taking place overnight on November 18th and 19th, when the Moon slips into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you,” wrote Nasa in its monthly update.

The longest total lunar eclipse of the century occurred on July 27, 2018, which went on for about an hour 42 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lunar eclipse
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Russia sees record daily Covid-19 cases despite paid holiday

Tesla car runs out of battery, blocks car park in London mall for 3 hours

Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as ground for talks with Islamabad

Pak to host Taliban-appointed minister to reset ties between neighbours
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP