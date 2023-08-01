'Getting to the truth': 6 additional hours of Princess Diana's interview about royal family discovered

A royal commentator has claimed that six additional hours of revealing interview tapes of Princess Diana have been found, as many as 26 years after her death. The tapes are from interviews Diana gave to biographer Andrew Morton, which eventually became part of the book ‘Diana: Her True Story.’ Diana died after a car carrying her and Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel on August 31, 1997.

Princess Diana died after a car carrying her crashed in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel on August 31, 1997 (The Royal Family Channel screenshot/YouTube)

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield spoke to Talk TV’s Cristo Foufas about the new tapes being discovered. In these tapes, Diana opened up more about her life as a royal family member.

‘These new tapes delve into Diana’s relationships with her family’

“Do you remember Dr. James Colthurst? He was the middleman between [Princess] Diana and Andrew Morton,” Kinsley said. “When he was writing Diana: Her True Story.”

“Diana would do these interviews with her dear friend James. He would bike these tapes to Andrew Morton,” she added. James reportedly revealed six more hours of Diana’s interview, parts that have never been heard before. “[Colthurst] worked with Tom Jennings on the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words,” Kinsley said. “Reportedly, these new tapes delve into Diana’s relationships with her family.”

Talking about Diana’s revelations, Kinsley likened them to Prince Harry speaking up against the royal family. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the family in 2020. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California. The two made several allegations against the royal family, and attacked them on various occasions.

“It’s hard to critique and criticize Harry for spilling family secrets when there are so many examples of his mother doing the same thing,” Kinsley said. “The Diana stuff is going to sell,” she added. “Previously [the documentary film] Diana: In Her Own Words was a smash hit.”

‘Getting to the truth is a really exciting thought’

Kinsley noted that Diana’s character should remain sacred, but there is such a lot of mystery surrounding it. “To the point that people have created this character that might not necessarily be the truth. Getting to the truth is a really exciting thought,” she said.

Kinsley added that the information gathered from the newly-revealed tapes should not be released now. “I would not be releasing it right now,” she stated. “I don’t feel it is the appropriate time with the Harry chaos.” She added, “It is also the beginning of the king’s new reign. Allow King Charles to show us what he’s capable of doing.”