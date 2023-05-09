Ghostwriter spills the tea on Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’, reveals Zoom fight and sweet moments with Meghan

In a recent article published by The New Yorker, J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," revealed details of his experience working with the Duke of Sussex. The author shared heartwarming moments with Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as a tense Zoom call that led to a fight over a passage in the book.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain.(via REUTERS)

Moehringer recalled a time when Harry won over his daughter Gracie with his extensive knowledge of the movie "Moana." He also praised Meghan's generosity, noting that she brought him trays of food and sweets during his stay in their guesthouse and even sent him home with toys for his children.

Despite the bonding moments, the ghostwriter and Prince Harry had a major disagreement over a passage in the book, leading to a heated argument over Zoom. Moehringer found Harry's story relatable and infuriating and appreciated the opportunity to speak with someone who understood the never-ending feeling of wishing to call one's mom.

Prince Harry's memoir, released in January 2021, provided a candid look at his life in the royal spotlight, addressing topics such as Princess Diana's death, his strained relationships with members of the royal family, and the challenges he faced growing up. The book has been praised for its raw honesty and openness.

In recent years, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been a subject of intense scrutiny. Their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 shocked the world. Since then, the couple have relocated to California, where they have continued to work on their charitable endeavors and have spoken out on issues such as mental health and racial injustice.

Despite the controversy surrounding their departure from the royal family and their allegations against them, Prince Harry and Meghan have been in limelight making their side of statement. And with the release of "Spare," readers now have a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped Prince Harry's life.

