Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle ditches royal coronation for a peaceful hiking trip in California

Meghan Markle was recently spotted hiking in California over the weekend, following her decision to skip the coronation of King Charles III in the UK. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, went out for a peaceful 40-minute hike from her and Prince Harry's $15 million dollar home, without Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan Markle was spotted hiking in California over the weekend – after skipping out on King Charles III’s coronation festivities.(Twitter, AP)

Markle was in good company with her longtime friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. She wore a navy blue loose-fitted top, brown hiking shoes, activewear bottoms, and a forest green jacket tied around her waist, completing her look with large-frame sunglasses, a scarf, and a Panama hat.

Many people questioned Markle's decision to skip the coronation, given her and Harry's strained relationship with the royal family. However, a source said that Markle refused to miss Archie's birthday celebration.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London,

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, Markle didn't attend the coronation to "protect her peace," as she knows how much of the spotlight goes on her when she's near the story. Scobie also said that the commentary and narrative of the day would have been very different if Markle had attended the event.

While Harry attended the coronation, Markle remained in California with their children. The Palace released a statement in April confirming Markle's absence from the coronation festivities, while Harry would be present. With the couple's ongoing public struggles, Markle's decision to take a peaceful hike could signify an effort to focus on her well-being and keep a low profile.