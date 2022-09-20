Glass panes shatter, buildings crack: Mexico quake reminds of past horror. Video

At least one person died after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit western Mexico on Monday. Images and videos flooded social media platforms, showing buildings swaying from side to side - several of them badly damaged or completely crumbled. People were seen rushing out of their homes on the streets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 7.6 magnitude jolt brought back the horrors of the devastating earthquake of 1985, which had struck on the same day, leaving nearly 10,000 dead. Another quake in 2017 had killed at least 350 people. The epicentre was near the western coast and close to the Michoacan border with the state of Colima - where Manzanillo is located, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. However, tremors were also felt miles away from Mexico due to its relatively shallow nature – at only 15 km deep.

Manzanillo was the worst hit area, with many buildings collapses. Some reports say that people still might be trapped in the rubble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mexico is among the world's most seismically active countries, home to a population that is well-versed in speedy and often surprisingly calm evacuation.

In Coalcoman, Michoacan, not far from the epicenter, pictures showed shingles knocked off homes and building walls cracked by the force of the quake. In one store, merchandise was scattered across the floor.

Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan – a sparsely populated part of Mexico. One person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In several areas, power was knocked out in parts of Roma in Mexico City, some 400 km (250 miles) from the epicenter. The national power utility said outages hit 1.2 million users.

Residents of Roma stood on the streets cradling pets, while tourists visiting a local market with a guide were visibly confused and upset. Traffic lights stopped working, and people clutched their phones, sending text messages or waiting for calls to get through.

‘Cursed’ anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Mexico is used to frequent seismic activities, the coincidence with the date that has seen two horrifying earthquakes in the past, left many feeling like the date was cursed. "It seems like a curse," said Isa Montes, a 34-year-old graphic designer in the city's central Roma neighborhood, as helicopters flew overhead, surveying the city.

“It's this date. There's something about the 19th,” said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of the city. “The 19th is a day to be feared.”

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of Mexico's most prestigious seats of higher learning, clarified there was no scientific explanation behind it and attributed it to "pure coincidence."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON