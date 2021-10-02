Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Global deaths due to Covid cross 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
world news

Global deaths due to Covid cross 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute.(Reuters file photo)
Reuters |
It took almost over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

Worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

It took almost over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis. More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute.

