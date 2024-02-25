Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 24, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;15;77%;48%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;NW;9;39%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NW;15;63%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers;15;7;Breezy;16;12;SW;26;65%;12%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief p.m. showers;6;3;A morning shower;9;4;E;16;82%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, mainly early;-1;-9;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-13;ESE;9;62%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Snow and rain;2;-2;W;11;77%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;-13;-25;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-11;-13;W;17;79%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;37;26;A couple of t-storms;36;26;E;10;62%;86%;5

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;12;ESE;14;67%;89%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;25;21;A little p.m. rain;24;18;NW;20;87%;98%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Breezy in the p.m.;22;8;N;22;51%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;36;20;Sun and clouds;34;23;SE;13;67%;27%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;33;20;Hazy sun;32;17;ESE;13;53%;27%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;S;12;62%;29%;9

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;15;7;Breezy in the a.m.;14;12;WSW;17;68%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;Partly sunny;8;-5;E;11;27%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A few showers;16;9;Rather cloudy, warm;19;10;ESE;14;51%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning out cloudy;11;2;Mostly sunny;12;1;SE;12;66%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;21;8;Mostly cloudy;21;7;SE;11;62%;40%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;E;12;65%;44%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A morning shower;11;3;Turning cloudy, mild;14;5;SE;11;66%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;7;4;Brief p.m. showers;9;5;ESE;16;81%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;21;8;Cloudy and mild;16;6;ESE;9;66%;39%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;14;6;Showers around;14;6;SE;9;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;27;18;Breezy with some sun;26;20;ENE;24;68%;92%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;33;18;Mainly cloudy;29;21;NNE;11;71%;66%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;7;2;A shower or two;11;2;N;14;65%;56%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;NE;11;51%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;SE;23;56%;25%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mainly cloudy;31;18;A shower or two;30;18;NE;6;70%;88%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;32;25;Hazy sunshine;33;26;ESE;14;70%;4%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, colder;0;0;Breezy in the a.m.;13;3;S;20;58%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;24;NE;12;73%;23%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;7;3;An afternoon shower;7;0;SSW;15;80%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with clearing;26;20;Nice with some sun;26;20;N;22;69%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;26;14;Windy and very warm;28;14;SSW;29;40%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;71%;60%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy;24;13;Mostly cloudy;25;12;N;7;36%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunshine and mild;18;2;Partly sunny;19;7;SW;14;18%;5%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Breezy in the a.m.;27;18;NNE;18;43%;9%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;9;79%;59%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;7;1;A morning shower;8;2;NNE;26;80%;51%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Mostly cloudy;12;4;NNE;12;45%;66%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;16;WSW;25;72%;57%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;14;14;Low clouds;18;17;SE;9;78%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;NE;10;52%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;25;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;13;ENE;20;53%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Low clouds;4;0;SSE;15;92%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;ESE;10;51%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;22;14;Areas of low clouds;21;16;ENE;12;63%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;26;21;A couple of showers;27;21;ENE;24;54%;74%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;22;An afternoon shower;30;20;SE;14;63%;45%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;23;7;Increasing clouds;20;7;N;9;37%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;18;8;High clouds and warm;20;9;ENE;10;57%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of showers;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;W;13;81%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;22;NNW;23;45%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;SSE;11;47%;48%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;6;-6;Cloudy and chilly;5;-1;WSW;6;48%;80%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;High clouds;30;19;E;14;22%;1%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;19;4;Hazy sun;20;5;WSW;7;37%;0%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;37;21;Warm, turning breezy;37;22;N;23;21%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;11;4;Cloudy, breezy, mild;12;2;SSE;21;70%;58%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;28;24;A few showers;30;24;NNE;12;65%;97%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;W;10;72%;60%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;28;20;Hazy;27;17;ENE;12;61%;26%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;NNE;7;60%;62%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler, morning rain;12;5;A little a.m. rain;12;4;ENE;13;80%;68%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;34;26;High clouds;33;27;S;15;72%;26%;6

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Mostly cloudy;27;22;SSE;14;76%;34%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A few showers;15;12;An afternoon shower;18;11;WSW;19;81%;77%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;9;2;Showers around;9;6;E;13;84%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with some sun;23;11;Variable clouds;20;11;SE;8;59%;25%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WSW;12;79%;89%;3

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;10;6;Windy in the p.m.;12;7;SW;22;87%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;28;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;28;NE;18;71%;26%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A little rain, hot;32;25;A couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;9;77%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;24;Clouds breaking;33;23;ESE;13;62%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;27;9;Breezy;29;16;S;24;44%;26%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;27;9;Clouds and sun;29;9;N;10;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clearing;25;13;Sunny and nice;23;14;NNE;14;49%;0%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;9;5;A little rain;8;6;SSE;13;93%;97%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;37;27;Partly sunny, breezy;33;27;E;24;65%;27%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A gusty breeze;24;18;Increasingly windy;24;18;ENE;27;72%;29%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, much colder;-9;-14;Not as cold;1;-1;SSW;13;48%;68%;2

Moscow, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;Cloudy;1;-3;S;21;83%;70%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Hazy sun;34;23;NE;13;24%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;27;16;Clouds and sun;29;17;NE;18;53%;33%;13

New York, United States;Clearing;7;-4;Mostly sunny;5;1;S;11;34%;40%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;20;9;Sunny and nice;22;8;WNW;13;60%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold;-15;-22;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-20;SSW;17;67%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;10;4;Chilly with rain;8;5;N;15;87%;99%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;3;1;An afternoon shower;5;0;SSE;9;88%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-10;-15;P.M. snow showers;2;-2;SSW;23;52%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;31;26;A morning shower;33;26;E;11;73%;48%;11

Panama City, Panama;Windy this afternoon;34;23;A shower in places;32;22;NNW;16;62%;42%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;33;24;Showers around;31;23;ENE;17;67%;64%;10

Paris, France;Brief p.m. showers;9;4;Cloudy, p.m. showers;8;7;SSE;18;91%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler with showers;28;19;Breezy;26;19;E;23;63%;30%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;35;24;Sunny;35;24;SSE;9;55%;8%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A little a.m. rain;32;23;N;15;61%;92%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;11;57%;67%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;10;1;Clouds and sun;11;1;SE;6;67%;25%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few p.m. flurries;8;-1;Decreasing clouds;7;-6;WNW;12;62%;21%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;9;Downpours;19;8;NNE;9;79%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;17;10;Clouds and sun;19;11;SW;10;74%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;16;77%;91%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;1;-8;Turning out cloudy;2;-1;SE;8;69%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;Clearing;8;3;SE;15;81%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;NNW;12;72%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;32;15;Breezy;28;11;NNW;22;32%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;15;6;Partly sunny;16;5;N;10;70%;29%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Mild with low clouds;5;0;SE;12;78%;12%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;9;Areas of morning fog;16;9;WSW;14;74%;64%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;Breezy;27;18;ENE;23;54%;11%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Increasing clouds;28;23;Humid, p.m. showers;28;23;ENE;11;82%;95%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NNW;12;47%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and warm;31;10;Mostly sunny;28;11;SSW;11;25%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;14;Breezy in the p.m.;32;13;SW;11;47%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;N;13;63%;74%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;13;10;A little p.m. rain;15;7;WNW;20;93%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;11;9;Rain and drizzle;11;2;SE;23;77%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;6;1;Morning flurries;7;-4;NW;9;69%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;3;0;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;NNW;19;69%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;32;26;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;NNE;14;60%;37%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;17;7;Showers around;14;5;SE;7;67%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;ESE;15;72%;62%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;An afternoon shower;5;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SSE;14;84%;31%;2

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;19;N;19;65%;1%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. shower;20;12;Cooler;14;10;ENE;23;86%;35%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;-1;Low clouds;7;0;SSE;21;79%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow;2;0;Cold, a p.m. flurry;2;0;SSW;9;89%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;5;1;Low clouds;5;-1;SSE;11;72%;19%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;14;3;Snow and rain;4;-2;NNE;12;79%;97%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;NE;10;69%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;16;9;Showers around;18;7;ENE;8;69%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;9;3;A couple of showers;7;4;NNW;16;82%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny, much colder;-3;-6;Rain and snow shower;5;1;SW;28;61%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;25;12;Very windy;16;11;WNW;41;66%;70%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and cooler;17;9;Showers around;17;10;WSW;27;65%;65%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, cold;-14;-34;Quite cold;-13;-21;ESE;12;80%;40%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;7;A little rain;10;0;W;15;82%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;0;High clouds and mild;14;4;SE;9;59%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;24;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;E;10;53%;17%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;9;-1;Low clouds;7;4;SE;10;87%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;9;2;Turning cloudy;14;3;SE;9;68%;11%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;NE;22;70%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;18;Sunny and very warm;37;19;WSW;8;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;10;-3;Partly sunny;5;-6;NE;7;49%;3%;4

