News / World News / Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 27, 2024 04:34 AM IST

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, February 26, 2024

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;27;SW;14;77%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, cooler;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NNE;13;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;14;5;Partly sunny;14;-1;ENE;14;44%;3%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Rain this afternoon;17;10;Afternoon rain;11;9;NNW;33;77%;98%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;7;1;Becoming cloudy;9;3;SW;10;77%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow, cold;-6;-9;Periods of sun, cold;-4;-14;N;13;68%;6%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;1;-2;Cold;5;-3;ENE;8;53%;33%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-7;-11;Low clouds;-5;-11;WSW;15;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;26;SE;10;53%;46%;5

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with showers;15;12;Mostly cloudy;18;12;E;8;74%;57%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;23;17;Breezy in the a.m.;24;14;W;20;75%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;21;7;Hazy sunshine;19;6;N;13;28%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;21;A couple of showers;35;23;SE;15;67%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;31;18;Hazy sun;31;17;ESE;14;51%;2%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Warm with some sun;36;27;S;12;57%;4%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing and milder;17;8;Clearing;17;9;SSE;16;55%;34%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;N;10;51%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;20;11;Breezy and warm;20;10;ESE;22;49%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;11;3;Low clouds;9;2;NNE;14;79%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;21;10;Afternoon showers;21;11;SE;9;67%;90%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;29;17;More sun than clouds;30;18;NNE;12;53%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;15;6;Cloudy and mild;15;7;SE;12;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;5;2;Milder;9;1;WNW;11;78%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;16;5;Sunny and pleasant;16;2;E;16;57%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;Cloudy and warm;17;7;ESE;10;63%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;25;21;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;ENE;12;77%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;18;Inc. clouds;29;20;NE;7;68%;41%;10

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;10;3;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;NNE;21;47%;4%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Sun, some clouds;23;13;NNE;15;48%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;26;13;Plenty of sun;29;17;SE;23;45%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;18;Humid with a shower;31;17;ENE;7;64%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;31;25;Hazy sunshine;32;24;ESE;15;70%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;21;12;A t-storm or two;21;-1;WNW;24;66%;97%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;S;15;67%;59%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;7;-1;Partly sunny;5;0;WSW;6;86%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;25;20;Hazy sunshine;26;20;NNW;19;76%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Clouds and sun, warm;32;5;SW;20;48%;11%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;SSW;11;69%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy;24;16;Clearing;24;11;NW;10;40%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;18;3;A little snow;6;-8;WNW;22;48%;98%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;30;17;High clouds;31;15;ENE;11;32%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;80%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;1;Showers around;11;3;SW;20;77%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;A little a.m. snow;5;0;WSW;15;76%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy, morning rain;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;WNW;27;52%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;19;14;An afternoon shower;15;14;SE;13;74%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny and hot;33;14;Not as warm;27;16;SE;18;63%;42%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;E;15;63%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Low clouds;2;-1;ENE;6;95%;5%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;36;26;Showers around;36;25;ESE;12;55%;61%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds breaking;22;13;Partly sunny;20;16;E;17;61%;14%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;26;20;Showers around;27;21;ENE;24;55%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;32;20;Hazy sun;34;20;SE;13;47%;3%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;22;7;Partial sunshine;20;7;N;11;40%;12%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Partly sunny, mild;15;7;NNE;14;74%;6%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;ESE;13;78%;93%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;29;22;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;NNE;18;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;30;13;Not as warm;24;15;NE;12;68%;44%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little p.m. snow;1;-2;Morning snow, cloudy;5;0;SSW;5;75%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with clearing;29;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;18;NNE;20;38%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;20;9;Clearing;24;7;SSW;8;29%;27%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot;38;17;Partly sunny;35;19;N;19;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with clearing;9;2;High clouds and mild;9;1;SSE;16;61%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;24;A shower or two;31;23;N;13;65%;85%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;34;24;Cloudy;34;24;SSW;8;67%;75%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy;30;18;Hazy;32;20;SW;8;54%;11%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;S;8;53%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of p.m. rain;14;5;A bit of rain;13;5;NE;11;77%;93%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;SW;15;78%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;SSE;17;77%;42%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brief showers, windy;13;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;10;N;24;58%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clearing and breezy;8;2;Decreasing clouds;9;5;WSW;12;73%;12%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;ESE;10;70%;60%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;13;75%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy;11;4;Breezy in the p.m.;10;2;NNW;21;51%;5%;4

Male, Maldives;High clouds, humid;32;28;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;NE;22;76%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;E;6;79%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ESE;15;50%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;26;12;Sunny and warmer;30;18;N;12;49%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Warm with sunshine;28;10;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;SW;8;19%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;23;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;20;ESE;23;57%;0%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;5;2;Clouds and sun;11;2;SSE;20;75%;38%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;E;21;62%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Downpours;22;20;Partly sunny, warmer;27;19;E;13;78%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;A morning flurry;5;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;7;SSE;19;51%;29%;3

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;0;-5;Cloudy;1;-6;S;15;84%;2%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;36;26;Hazy sun;33;25;WNW;13;41%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;30;17;A shower and t-storm;29;16;ENE;10;64%;81%;7

New York, United States;A shower or two;11;5;An afternoon shower;13;10;S;13;73%;96%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;20;8;Hazy sun;18;6;NW;16;53%;9%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-24;Mostly cloudy;-10;-17;S;8;68%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;10;4;Some sun, a flurry;9;2;NNW;19;55%;41%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;1;-6;Low clouds;3;2;S;13;88%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-3;Cloudy and mild;15;6;S;12;58%;65%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm around;33;26;E;18;74%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NW;15;59%;3%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;Mostly sunny;31;21;ENE;14;63%;7%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Low clouds breaking;10;1;NNW;21;80%;11%;3

Perth, Australia;Warmer;33;17;Breezy, not as warm;26;17;S;26;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;34;23;Clouds and sun, warm;37;24;SSE;10;51%;42%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;34;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NE;14;49%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;32;20;Mostly sunny, humid;33;21;SSW;11;62%;58%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A morning shower;4;2;Cloudy;9;6;NNW;10;79%;56%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-4;Cloudy;8;-2;SE;12;54%;20%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;19;8;Periods of rain;20;10;NNW;9;78%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;NW;19;59%;58%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Morning showers;31;26;ESE;13;72%;89%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;7;2;Breezy;4;-6;NW;32;80%;59%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;10;3;Cloudy;6;3;NE;9;93%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;Rather cloudy;31;26;NNE;12;72%;14%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;21;9;Sunny and breezy;27;15;SSE;20;31%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;14;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;ESE;20;72%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon showers;4;2;Low clouds;4;1;ESE;7;89%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;A p.m. shower or two;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;N;14;53%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;17;Windy with sunshine;29;18;ENE;25;46%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Occasional rain;27;23;ESE;17;81%;97%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;SSW;11;50%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;11;Turning cloudy;26;10;S;13;31%;5%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;SW;11;42%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;31;20;An afternoon shower;30;20;N;14;73%;70%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy, a few showers;12;3;Partial sunshine;13;2;NNW;16;65%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;8;0;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SSW;12;73%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;9;-1;Cloudy;9;0;NNW;12;47%;9%;2

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;7;4;Cloudy;10;4;ENE;12;58%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;NNE;17;65%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Mostly sunny;17;4;SE;7;59%;15%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;ENE;19;66%;65%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;5;1;Low clouds;4;0;S;7;87%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;30;19;Cloudy, not as warm;25;21;NE;15;70%;31%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. shower;13;12;A morning shower;15;14;ENE;20;82%;55%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little rain;4;-3;Low clouds;2;0;ENE;10;89%;23%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;5;-1;Decreasing clouds;6;-1;NW;10;72%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;3;-1;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;SSE;11;59%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;A little a.m. snow;3;-1;Cloudy and cold;5;0;ESE;9;58%;90%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;23;12;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;NE;12;63%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Cloudy and mild;21;9;NE;9;58%;19%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;12;5;Very windy, sunshine;11;4;N;40;31%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;7;2;A little p.m. rain;10;7;SSE;14;85%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and warmer;22;10;High clouds;24;14;ESE;13;38%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;High clouds;21;11;Rain and drizzle;17;10;SE;9;78%;96%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, turning breezy;-13;-32;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-28;NNE;11;65%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;8;-1;Snow and rain;4;3;E;11;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;14;4;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;N;15;60%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;ESE;11;47%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Brief a.m. showers;10;6;Morning rain, cloudy;11;6;S;19;82%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;14;6;Cloudy;16;7;WNW;10;74%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;20;14;Windy in the morning;22;16;NNW;28;61%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;38;19;Mostly sunny and hot;38;20;SW;8;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;7;-6;Plenty of sun;3;-6;NNE;5;44%;2%;4

