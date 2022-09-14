God does not back war: Pope says in veiled criticism of Russian patriarch
Pope Francis addressed the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, a meeting that brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths.
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that God does not guide religions towards war, an implicit criticism of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who backs the invasion of Ukraine and has boycotted a conference of faith leaders.
On his second day in Kazakhstan, Francis addressed the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, a meeting that brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths.
The congress is marked by Kirill's conspicuous absence.
He was to have attended but later pulled out.
The Russian Orthodox Church sent a delegation.
Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London to lie in state: 10 points
"God is peace. He guides us always in the way of peace, never that of war," Francis said, speaking at a huge round table in the Independence Palace, a huge modern structure made of steel and glass in the capital of the former Soviet republic.
"Let us commit ourselves, then, even more to insisting on the need for resolving conflicts not by the inconclusive means of power, with arms and threats, but by the only means blessed by heaven and worthy of man: encounter, dialogue and patient negotiations," he said.
The pope, who earlier this year said Kirill could not be Russian President Vladimir Putin's "altar boy," told the conference: The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred!"
Kirill has given enthusiastic backing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the patriarch views as a bulwark against a West he calls decadent.
His stance has caused a rift with the Vatican and unleashed an internal rebellion that has led to the severing of ties by some local Orthodox Churches with the Russian Orthodox Church.
Francis also said that while violence in God's name was never justified, the "viruses" of hate and terrorism would not be eradicated without first wiping out injustice and poverty.
He said religious freedom was essential for peaceful coexistence in any society and no creed had a right to coerce others to convert.
"It is time to realize that fundamentalism defiles and corrupts every creed," he said. "Let us free ourselves of those reductive and destructive notions that offend the name of God by harshness, extremism and forms of fundamentalism, and profane it through hatred, fanaticism, and terrorism, disfiguring the image of man as well."
Read more: Package with suspicious note explodes on US university campus: 8 points
But merely condemning extremism was not enough.
"As long as inequality and injustice continue to proliferate, there will be no end to viruses even worse than COVID: the viruses of hatred, violence and terrorism," he said.
Francis, who wrote a major document in 2015 on the need to protect the environment, said religious leaders had to be in the front line in bringing attention to the dangers of climate change and extreme weather, particularly its effects on society's poor and vulnerable.
There are only about 125,000 Catholics among the 19 million population of the vast Central Asian country. About 70% of the Kazakhs are Muslim and about 26% Orthodox Christians.
Francis will say a Mass for the tiny Catholic community on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth death: Canada to mark National Day of Mourning on Sept 19
Canada will observe a National Day of Mourning on Monday (September 19) to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Government offices will be closed on that day. That will also spell the end of the period of mourning after her death was announced in Canada on September 8. King Charles III was proclaimed Sovereign of Canada on September 10. Since she was crowned, the Queen had visited Canada 23 times.
-
New Covid variant is spreading. Here’s what we know about omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly spreading in the US. The subvariant's spread has now been confirmed in the UK as well. In US, the subvariant accounts for over 9 per cent of recent cases, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said. In UK, the subvariant accounted for 3.3 per cent samples in August which has increased to 9 per cent since, UK Health Security Agency said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London to lie in state: 10 points
Queen Elizabeth II's body was accompanied by Princess Anne, following the monarch's wishes that her only daughter should take the primary role in escorting her to her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was then placed in a hearse and driven to the Buckingham Palace where it was received by King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Harry. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were also present.
-
Package with suspicious note explodes on US university campus: 8 points
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday. Another suspicious package was also found near a prominent art museum, Associated Press reported. Here's everything we know about the Northeastern University Package Explosion so far: The package that blew up was one of two that were reported to police on Tuesday. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history
Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying Britain's longest serving monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said. Read more: 'Fortunate to share last 24 hours…', says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne Giving details the company said that over 6 million people attempted to follow the flight within the first minute of the live session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics