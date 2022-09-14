Package with suspicious note explodes on US university campus: 8 points
Northeastern University Package Explosion: The FBI was assisting with the investigation of the package.
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday. A staff member suffered minor injuries, the college said. Another suspicious package was also found near a prominent art museum, Associated Press reported. The FBI was assisting with the investigation of the packages, the report further said.
Here's everything we know about the Northeastern University Package Explosion so far:
- The package that blew up was one of two that were reported to police on Tuesday.
- Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts.
- Local media reports said that the package that exploded went off as it was being opened near the university's Holmes Hall.
- Northeastern university spokesperson Shannon Nargi said in a statement that an unidentified university staff member suffered minor injuries.
- Northeastern university asked students who had gathered for an evening class to evacuate the building. Read more: Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history
- Investigators haven't said how the package arrived at the campus, CNN reported.
- The package may have contained a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, CNN further reported
- The package was delivered to the university's virtual reality center.
-
Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history
Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying Britain's longest serving monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said. Read more: 'Fortunate to share last 24 hours…', says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne Giving details the company said that over 6 million people attempted to follow the flight within the first minute of the live session.
-
Whistleblower claims India, China had agents working for Twitter: Report
Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. One issue that didn't come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers.
-
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
A second US death was linked to monkeypox on Tuesday as health authorities published a study describing how two previously healthy young men experienced inflammation of the brain and spinal cord as a result of the virus. The latest fatal case involved a severely immunocompromised resident of Los Angeles County who had been hospitalized, the local health department said, without revealing further details about the case.
-
Package explodes on American university campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. The parcel that blew up was one of two that were reported to police early in the evening. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus.
-
‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne on Tuesday in a statement said that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her “dearest mother's life”. Often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider, Princess Anne accompanied the Queen's coffin on its journey through Scotland and back to London. Read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics