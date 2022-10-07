Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'God put you in power': Russian Orthodox leader tells Putin on his 70th birthday

'God put you in power': Russian Orthodox leader tells Putin on his 70th birthday

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:19 PM IST

“God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country,” the Russian Orthodox leader said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow.(AFP)
AFP |

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said Friday that Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday.

"God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care," the patriarch said, joining a chorus of Russian officials congratulating Putin on his birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP