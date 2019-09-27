e-paper
Google celebrates its 21st birthday with a doodle

Google was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998 and it operates in 40 countries and has 70 offices across the globe.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 21st birthday with a doodle.
Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 21st birthday with a doodle.(Google)
         

Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 21st birthday with a doodle.

Google was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998 and it operates in 40 countries and has 70 offices across the globe.

The domain name for Google was registered on September 15, 1997, and the company was incorporated on September 4, 1998.

On 23rd September, Google paid tribute to Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei’s 80th birthday with a doodle. A famous mountaineer, Tabei is also the first woman to climb all seven summits by reaching the highest peak on every continent.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 05:31 IST

