Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as Justice Dept probe continues
Search and advertising giant Google has closed its deal to buy Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as the Justice Department said it was continuing its probe of the $2.1 billion transaction.
The Justice Department, which sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search and search advertising businesses, said it "has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action" regarding the Fitbit deal.
Google had said it was buying Fitbit, which makes a watch-like device to measure physical activity, as a way to enter the devices market and was hoping to address privacy concerns.
"We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations," Google said in a blog post, which said Fitbit had 29 million active users.
"(That includes) a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data."
While Alphabet is best known for a free service, its market-leading Google search engine, it has many other businesses, including online advertising services, audio device and thermostat maker Nest, video company YouTube and self-driving car company Waymo.
Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data.
Google's plan to buy Fitbit immediately raised concerns when it was announced in late 2019 because of its already rich trove of data about people, what they buy, where they travel, and more.
Fitbit's fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance traveled. They also measure floors climbed, heart rate, and how long and how well people sleep.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief calls for justice over US Capitol mob siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden Plans to Name South Carolina’s Harrison to Head DNC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as Justice Dept probe continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American capital turns into a fortress ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil sends aircraft to collect vaccines, 'too early' for exports, says India
- A statement issued by Brazil’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said an Airbus A330neo aircraft of Azul Airlines equipped with special containers was set to fly back from Mumbai with two million doses of vaccine from Serum Institute of India and reach the country on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAEA highlights another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
- The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palm Oil producers say anti-palm oil campaigns hinder sustainability shift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims jump by most since March, approach 1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slow progress on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pak court tells govt to ask India if it’s serious on the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox