Google Doodle celebrates Pakistani puppeteer known for ‘Uncle Sargam’ character

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Nov 01, 2023 12:46 PM IST

‘Uncle Sargam’ captured the affection of numerous children and adults, establishing itself as a well-known figure in households across the nation.

Google Doodle on Wednesday celebrated the 78th birthday of Farooq Qaiser, a renowned Pakistani puppeteer, artist, writer, and voice actor, best recognised for creating the fictional puppet character “Uncle Sargam”. This character captured the affection of numerous children and adults, establishing itself as a well-known figure in households across the nation.

Farooq Qaiser with statues of his puppets(Source: Google Doodle)
Farooq Qaiser with statues of his puppets(Source: Google Doodle)

The temporary modification on Google's homepage showcased Uncle Sargam and his companion, Masi Museebtay.

Google Doodles are brief changes made to Google's logo on its homepage, created to honour significant holidays, festivals, and the legacies of notable artists, innovators, and scientists.

The temporary modification on Google's homepage showcased Uncle Sargam and his companion, Masi Museebtay.
The temporary modification on Google's homepage showcased Uncle Sargam and his companion, Masi Museebtay.

All about Farooq Qaiser

-Qaiser was born in 1945 in Pakistan's Sialkot. According to the information provided by the Google Doodle page, he studied Fine Art at the National College of Arts in Lahore, where he was introduced to puppetry and invited to work on the children's TV program "Akka Bakkar" as a show writer and puppet maker.

-He earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Bucharest and a master's in mass communications from the University of Southern California.

-Qaiser started his own children's show, "Kaliyan," which became popular on Pakistani Television (PTV). The show used humor and satire to impart valuable life lessons to its young audience. Uncle Sargam, the main character of the show, was relatable and charming to both kids and parents.

-He also worked as a columnist and cartoonist for an Urdu newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women's University in Rawalpindi.

-He co-founded the Pakistani branch of Union Internationale de la Marionnette (UNIMA) and served as its vice president.

-Regarding awards for his contributions, he received the Presidential Pride of Performance in 1993, the title of "Master Puppeteer" from UNICEF in 1997, and the PTV Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

-Qaiser played a significant role in educating and entertaining the people of Pakistan through television and is remembered for his unparalleled spirit.

