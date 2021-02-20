Home / World News / Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure
world news

Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure

The internet company confirmed the firing Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.
PTI, Mountain View
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Google has fired a leader of its artificial intelligence ethics team in the fallout from the recent departure of another former employee involved in the same field.

The internet company confirmed the firing on Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.

The firing comes a month after Mitchell also vented on Twitter about the handling of her former colleague, Timnit Gebru, who parted ways with Google late last year. Gebru, a Black woman, said she was fired in a dispute over a research paper, while Google said it had accepted her resignation.

Hundreds of Google employees have signed an online petition protested Gebru's departure. Mitchell, though, was even more outspoken in a January 19 tweet that insinuated that a meeting company CEO Sundar Pichai had scheduled with the leaders of historically Black colleges and universities was merely window dressing.

Google said Mitchell was fired after an internal investigation concluded she had broken multiple company policies. The violations included the unauthorized removal of confidential company documents and other private information about its employees, according to Google's statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
artificial intelligence margaret mitchell ceo sundar pichai google ceo sundar pichai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP