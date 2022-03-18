Google Maps down as netizens struggle for directions

Navigation platform Google map reported going blank, leaving netizens struggling for directions.

Downdetector reported that Google Maps was down with more than 12,000 users reporting snags across United States. Not only Google Maps, at least 887 users also claimed they were unable to access search engine Google.

In United Kingdom, more than 2,000 users reported having struggled to use the navigation tool. However, the problems related to search engine Google appear to have been rectified. As compared to 135 complaints at 9:38 pm, the number of flags had come down to 103 by 10 pm and the number is expected to slide further.In Canada, 1,763 users reported having encountered a blank page on Downdetector.However, the situation was less problematic in India as only 288 reports were registered with the global tracker.Google Maps is a navigation tool popular among users who seek directions to go to their destination. It is used on web, Android and even on iOS platforms.However, as the news about Google Maps hitting a technical snag went viral, social media witnessed a meme fest with netizens bringing out their funny side up.For example, check out this meme that garnered over 160 retweets and 472 likes, to be precise.

Or maybe this meme posted by a user named Mr Squatchki that has raked in 686 likes and was retweeted 119 times.

According to media reports, several users were greeted by the message ‘server encountered an error’ or they just stared at the blank screen. Despite refreshing the page and repeatedly hitting the ‘Enter’ key didn't produce any result.

