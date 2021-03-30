Home / World News / Google Maps to start using 'eco-friendly' routes to tackle climate change
world news

Google Maps to start using 'eco-friendly' routes to tackle climate change

Unless users opt-out, the default route will be the "eco-friendly" one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone (Reuters)

Google's Maps app will start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google, an Alphabet Inc unit, said the feature would launch later this year in the U.S. and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.

Unless users opt-out, the default route will be the "eco-friendly" one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions.

"What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff," Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.

Google said it derives emissions relative estimates by testing across different types of vehicles and road types, drawing on insights from the U.S. government's National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Road grade data comes from its Street View cars as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

The potential effect on emissions from the feature is unclear. But in a study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, university researchers last year found participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved by UK in April, says report

Thailand denies forcing fleeing villagers back to Myanmar

BioNTech aims to manufacture 2.5 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots this year

China tightens grip on Hong Kong with sweeping electoral shake-up

Google's announcement included additional climate-focused changes. From June, it will start warning drivers who are about to travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.K.

In the coming months, Maps app users will be able to compare car, biking, public transit and other travel options in one place instead of toggling between different sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP