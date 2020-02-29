e-paper
Google marks Leap Day with a doodle

Leap Day, which comes every four years on February 29, is a day observed in various solar calenders including Gregorian calendar.

world Updated: Feb 29, 2020 07:37 IST
Google is celebrating Leap Day today with a doodle.(Google)
         

Google is celebrating Leap Day today with a doodle. Leap Day, which comes every four years on February 29, is a day observed in various solar calenders including Gregorian calendar.

However, even in the Greforian calender, years that are divisible by 100, but not by 400, do not contain a leap day.

The Earth’s orbital revolution around Sun takes 6 hours longer than 365 days, and Leap Day compensates this lag and realignes the calendar with the Earth’s position in the Solar System.

